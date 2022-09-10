WWE SmackDown Star's Twitter Makes Light Of AEW Backstage Drama

As the backstage drama that occurred at AEW's All Out last weekend involving CM Punk and The Elite continues to be the talk of the wrestling world, one longtime member of WWE's women's locker room took a veiled shot at the situation on social media.

Natalya took part in a fatal 5-way match on "SmackDown" last night, but before the show went on the air, Natalya's assistant "Bob "took over her Twitter account to announce that Natalya had never sued anyone in the match and was a backstage leader. "Bob" added that Natalya was eating a muffin while dictating that message. A short time later, Natalya followed up by tweeting that it would be her 651st victory if she won the fatal 5-way, adding: "No one can touch me! I'm the BEST OF ALL TIME!!!!!!!"

"Bob's" tweet was a reference to Punk's comments during the All Out media scrum about his fractured relationship with Scott "Colt Cabana" Colton. The former AEW World Champion made the comments while eating a muffin. Punk followed his verbal burial of Colton by making scathing remarks about AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks of The Elite, as well as "Hangman" Adam Page.

After the media scrum, Punk reportedly got into a physical altercation with The Elite backstage. The incident resulted in all involved parties reportedly being suspended. Additionally, Punk's AEW World Championship and The Elite's Trios Championships were vacated.