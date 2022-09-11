Madcap Moss Names Former WWE Star He Would Like To Be Re-Signed

Madcap Moss has had an impressive run on WWE's main roster so far, even having a featured, slow-burning rivalry with Happy Corbin and a victory in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale. One of his first appearances on the main roster actually came back with the COVID-19 pandemic was raging, causing society to lock down and WWE to brainstorm on new ways to present their product. One project was "Raw" Underground, which Moss remembers well, dishing out praise to Braun Strowman for working with him through those segments.

"I got to work with Braun just a little bit when we did – I don't know if you guys remember – "Raw" Underground," Moss told "Busted Open Radio." "It was during the pandemic, and it was sort of like this backstage fight club thing, and actually, I really enjoyed doing it, and I really enjoyed working with Braun. And I think he's, you know, kind of one of one. He's a great personality backstage, he's a great personality on stage, he's huge, he's jacked, he moves well, so I'm very happy to see him back."

Strowman is one of numerous returns happening in WWE as of late, including stars like Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross with Scarlett, and Dakota Kai. If Moss was able to pick the next re-hire for the company, who would he choose?

"I may get accused of being a little bit biased, as we are dating, but I would love to see Tenille Dashwood back in WWE, Emma, formerly known as Emma. And I would love to see she's got a lot to offer, and I think she was one of the originals that helped put the women's division on the map."