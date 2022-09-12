WInc: Booker T On How He Would Have Handled Wild AEW All Out Media Scrum

In the wake of CM Punk's explosive comments at the post-All Out press scrum, many in the wrestling world are chiming in with their perspective on the situation. Booker T gave his perspective from two separate angles in an interview with WrestlingInc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman.

"Well, I think somebody got to be the adult in the room. I think in the CM Punk situation, he's dealing with a lot of young guys," he said, approaching the situation from Punk's perspective, "Young guys who have pretty much wrote their own ticket, did it their way, and sometimes you got to go down to their level in order for them to come up to your level. You got to explain what your motive operandi is."

Booker went on to speak on his time in TNA, and his experience working with wrestlers such as AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode and Jay Lethal. He spoke on making it a point to work with all of them, and making sure it was him opening talks with them and not the other way around.

Himself running the promotion Reality of Wrestling, Booker also had some input on how Tony Khan could've better handled the situation during and after the press scrum.

"I feel like Tony Khan, he had to step up and do something, especially after that press conference," Booker said, "Press conference perhaps should have been shut down. Someone should have maybe intervened and said, 'Hey, we're going to stop all questions right now,' because you could see exactly where that thing was going."

Booker spoke positively of Khan's decision to suspend all men involved after the fact, saying, " I do think Tony Khan has done the right thing as far as saying, 'Hey, I run this and until we can actually sort this thing out, you go home, you go home and then if we can figure it out, we'll figure it out, but right now we got a show to do."