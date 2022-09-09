Booker T Shoots On AEW's Backstage Brawl, CM Punk's Controversial Comments & More - Exclusive

I've been running this back in my head maybe too much here, but did you interpret it as Punk trying to take back control of the locker room? It felt to me like he was very much pushing back on some of the pressure and stigma in the locker room right now.

That could have been it, but one thing about the business ... I was talking on my show, "Hall of Fame," and it's something that we've always had the respect to do is the guy that was working in the main event, we would always go to that guy and we would say, "Hey man, really appreciate you for the house, bro. Thanks for the house, man." We would always do that out of respect, but the guy at the top, he never came to us and said, "Hey guys, you can thank me for the house."

That right there is a shot, throwing it in your face. We, out of respect ... And I think that's something that the business has gotten away from. I've heard certain guys like CM Punk talk about Wrestler's Court and how it was crap, how it was bull, but those are the ways we used to make sure our locker room stayed a certain way with certain guys. We policed that locker room, and we did it a certain way, and I think at the end of the day, some guys didn't like Wrestler's Court, but for me, I was all in, because it was something that we did to make sure that guys that came in that locker room, they knew the protocol. And that right there is I think something that's lost in the business.

And maybe Wrestler's Court would've prevented this huge melee from breaking out, I think is what you're saying here, right?

Exactly my point. I think this could have been handled if they believed in Wrestler's Court, but a lot of these young guys today think we're old, we're outdated, we really don't understand what they're trying to do, but for me personally, I have a wrestling school. I work with nothing but young kids, and I do understand that I got to go down to their level in order to bring them up to my level. I understand if you do not change with the business or just change with the times, the times will pass you by, so if I had the little mustache and the faded haircut, you and I wouldn't be having this conversation.

I was never a part of Wrestler's Court, but I've read a lot of stories about it. I always thought the Undertaker was this figure that was looming over it and people listened to him one way or another. The problem here is I feel like there's really maybe not an Undertaker character, and if there was ... CM Puck didn't seem to want to play ball with whoever that Undertaker character was going to be in this room. He seems to be wanting to be that character in the locker room. At least that's how I discerned this.

There again, I think that's where a lot of the problems going to come in at, where these guys don't go by the traditional code of the way the business was run for so many years, and I think it was run very, very well, especially the locker room from an attention perspective. But I don't think Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, those guys, they're not off into the Wrestler's Court, and then to put CM Punk on trial, that's like putting Donald Trump on trial. We're going to have a lot of roadblocks in the way. And Punk, there again, is one of those guys who doesn't believe in Wrestler's Court as well, so I didn't see something like that working, but if they did have a system like that and was able to police themselves and talk amongst themselves and put each other on trial, I think it would be a much, much better place.