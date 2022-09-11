NWA Wrestler Featured In Latest Season Of 'Cobra Kai'

Television and Professional Wrestlers. Whether it's Edge appearing on shows like "Haven" and "Vikings" or The Bella Twins having their own reality show spinoff, the two go together like peanut butter and jelly. But most times, these roles will revolve around some kind of combat. Such as Chris Jericho's appearance on Nickelodeon's "The Thundermans" and Kofi Kingston's appearance on Disney XD's "Kickin' It." Now, another wrestler has joined this list, this time on Netflix's Karate Kid spin-off series, "Cobra Kai."

According to Fightful Select, NWA's Luke Hawx is appearing the newest season of the popular streaming series. Hawx took to Social Media to share that he filmed his first movie -"The Dead Sleep Easy" along with "Cobra Kai actor, Martin Kove, back in 2006, and now 16 years later, Hawx gets to work with him again. Hawx is no stranger to Hollywood. Appearing in movies such as Logan and The Fate of the Furious, and even appearing as a wrestler in shows like Starz' "Heels" alongside "Arrow's" Stephen Amell and former AEW World Champion CM Punk. Hawx recently played Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's notable rival "Stone Cold" Steve Austin on NBC's "Young Rock."

This isn't the first time "Cobra Kai" has crossed over with wrestling though. Earlier this year, the previously mentioned Martin Kove made a special appearance on All Elite Wrestling. There he served as the "Sensei" for then AEW Women's World Champion at the time, Dr. Britt Baker, DMD, and even giving a warning to ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez.