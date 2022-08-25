Young Rock Casting Multiple 1980s Celebrities For Season 3

The glitz and glamor of Hollywood is coming to "Young Rock."

PWInsider is reporting that the program is currently casting celebrities related to WrestleMania I for the upcoming third season of the NBC show. According the report, WrestleMania main-eventer Mr. T will be featured on the show, as will Cyndi Lauper, who managed Wendi Richter in her victory over WWF Women's Champion Lelani Kai (herself managed by the Fabulous Moolah). An actor to play Liberace is also being sought. Along with all of the celebrities, "Young Rock" is also in the process of casting WrestleMania main-eventer Hulk Hogan.

WrestleMania I is an interesting event to feature, considering Rock's father, Rocky Johnson, did not wrestle on the show, but it the former WWF Tag Team Champion could very well have been backstage for the landmark broadcast. While the show is looking for actors, the production team has also pulled from the world of pro wrestling for their casting, as wrestlers Colt Cabana and Luke Hawx were both brought in to play The Brooklyn Brawler and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, respectively.



"Young Rock" is set to begin production on Season 3 in Memphis, TN, after shooting Season 2 in Queensland, Australia, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While last season teased a confrontation between The Rock and his cousin, Roman Reigns, Season 3 will see the two go literally head-to-head, as The Rock's show will air on Fridays at 8:30pm, up against Reigns on "WWE SmackDown" on FOX. The show is set to return to NBC on November 4th.