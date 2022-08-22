Backstage News On Big Change For Season Three Of Young Rock

The cast and crew for "Young Rock" are going to accrue fewer frequent flyer miles for Season 3. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, the filming for the NBC series will all take place in Memphis, TN. The filming all took place in Australia last year and this will be the first time that "Young Rock" will be filmed stateside.

The original plans were to shoot Season 2 in Los Angeles, but it was moved to Queensland, Australia due to the viral spread of COVID-19 being more under control in the country. Cast and crew had to quarantine for two weeks in the land down under before filming started.

Season 3 will have a new and familiar opponent this year, as it will be going up against "SmackDown" on Fridays at 8:30 PM. Oddly enough, Season 2 teased a potential fight at WWE WrestleMania with present-day Rock and his nephew, current Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns. Seven Bucks Productions VP Brian Gewirtz commented on the reasoning behind that reference to Wrestling Inc. Sr. News Editor Nick Hausman, saying "It was a cool, fun line that I knew that a lot of the wrestling community would take heed to and be buzzing about."

"Young Rock" Season 3 will premiere on NBC on November 4. The series was renewed back in May as two seasons produced good ratings for NBC. Season one averaged 3.036 million viewers with a 0.62 P18-49 rating. Season two averaged 2.150 million viewers after nine episodes. The series has featured many legends in pro wrestling as it has featured Andre The Giant, Randy Savage, Ric Flair and Roddy Piper. It's being reported that the production team searching for someone to portray Hulk Hogan.