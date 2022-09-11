California Promoter Details Previous Allegations Against GCW, Including Fake COVID Tests

Game Changer Wrestling came under fire earlier this year for their alleged use of fake COVID-19 tests by west coast promoter and wrestler "Dirty" Ron McDonald. While many wrestlers associated with GCW were quick to denounce these claims, McDonald stands by his statement and further elaborated on his issues with Brett Lauderdale, the owner of GCW.

In an interview with Piers Austin (later transcribed by POST Wrestling), McDonald described how his relationship with Lauderdale formed and eventually crumbled, recalling five GCW shows he co-promoted when the company was first attempting to expand to the west coast. McDonald then claims that Lauderdale and himself made a deal to split the fees, but it would ultimately be the origin of the bad blood between the two promoters. McDonald explained, "I said, 'Hey, could you pay for the flights? I will pay for the live stream and we'll put it on the GCW YouTube page.' That was the deal, he said yes." McDonald added, "All of a sudden, I got wrestlers from GCW saying that Brett says I'm cheap, Brett saying that I'm trying to get one over on him... where the f*** is this coming from?"