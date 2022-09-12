Alexa Bliss Admits She Misses One Of Her Former Gimmicks

Right now Alexa Bliss is working in a tag team alongside Asuka, having most recently teamed with her and Bianca Belair in a losing effort against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at WWE'S Clash At The Castle. However, the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion took to social media to admit that she misses one of her old gimmicks.

After a fan had shared an image of the darker version of Bliss, which she originally portrayed when working alongside The Fiend, stating they missed it, Bliss quoted it by saying, "Me Too," showcasing that she also misses that version of herself.

The character would see Bliss wearing much darker makeup, while wearing slightly different gear to what she does now. It originally began with The Fiend's storyline against Randy Orton, but Bliss developed the character even more after she turned on her former friend at WWE WrestleMania 37. She would introduce the Lilly doll to the WWE Universe, which had abilities that would cause other wrestlers to react when Bliss used them.

However, after a period of time away from the ring she returned without that aspect of her character. Bliss would spend several weeks visiting a psychiatrist for backstage segments, with the darker gimmick eventually being taken away after that period.

Bliss recently admitted that she is in "limbo right now" in regards to her gimmick, adding that, "Right now, I'm just me, and I don't like that for TV." Bliss has been getting featured regularly in recent weeks, but her character work has always been impressive. Whether it was hosting talk show segments, working with The Fiend or being a bully, and it remains to be seen if she will begin working in that direction again in the future.