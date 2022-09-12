Producers For Last Week's 'WWE Raw' And 'WWE SmackDown' Matches

Fightful Select has revealed the producers behind last week's "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" matches and segments, with former "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champion Jason Jordan working on both shows.

For the 9/5/2022 episode of "WWE Raw" the following producers were behind each segment:

- Edge promo: Jamie Noble

- New Day vs. Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios vs. Alpha Academy: Petey Williams & Adam Pearce

- Boujee & Badass vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop: Molly Holly

- Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory: Shane Helms

- Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest: Jamie Noble

- Bobby Lashley vs. Miz Cage Match: Jason Jordan & Michael Hayes

When it comes to the most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown" on 9/9/2022, these were the producers involved:

- Brawling Brutes vs. Imperium: Jason Jordan

- Usos, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre promo: Abyss

- Boujee & Badass vs. Toxic Attraction: Kenny Dykstra

- Women's Top Contender five-way: Tyson Kidd

- Street Profits & Hit Row vs. Maximum Male Models & Los Lotharios: Adam Pearce

- Alpha Academy & Braun Strowman segment: Jason Jordan

- Drew McIntyre vs.. Solo Sikoa: Abyss

WWE recently cutback on producers, which led to Curtis Axel and Ariya Daivari being let go from those roles, and that is something that resulted in Jordan ending up having three segments throughout the latest "WWE SmackDown." On top of that, he also produced the dark match main event on Friday which was The Street Profits face The Usos. In the other dark match Ricochet competed against Drew Gulak, which was produced by Dykstra.