Former WWE Official Does Not Want To See AEW Make Mistakes From The Past

On "AEW Dynamite" last week, MJF made his first appearance on the show since his infamous promo back in May, and he once again referenced the possibility of joining WWE. While this latest promo certainly proved buzzworthy, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas has now warned AEW that they "don't want to repeat the mistakes that others made previously going forward into the future trying to grow your business."

"A big debate about the promo from MJF on Wednesday night, yes he was fantastic on the mic, and he hit home, but all those references to the other company, and 'The Game,' and all that sort of stuff, it draws big time attention to the other company," Korderas said during his latest "Reffin Rant." "Especially coming from one of your biggest stars, who that audience knows all the inside, behind the curtain goings-on about him, and possibly reaching out to the other side or them reaching out to him, and all this sort of stuff."

Of course, there have been reports of potential contract tampering from WWE towards AEW talent, but it is unclear who they reached out to speak with. MJF has consistently referenced the fact his AEW contract is up in 2024, and has name-dropped WWE several times, with this week's promo seeing him reference Cody Rhodes, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and Nick Khan.

While the promo earned a strong crowd reaction, Korderas believes it is best to "ignore the other team" simply because "that was the biggest downfall for this company right here [referencing WCW] when they were in competition with the WWE, they didn't ignore them, they kept referencing them," he said. "Ignore them, stick to your business, and grow your audience that way."

