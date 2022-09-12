Starrcast Files To Trademark Classic PPV Name

According to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Conrad Thompson's Starrcast convention and promotion has filed a trademark for "Superclash." This is yet another sign that Starrcast may be expanding from simply a wrestling convention to some form of wrestling promotion.

"Superclash" was the name of a series of pay-per-view events put on by the American Wrestling Association, better known as the AWA. The company held four of the shows between 1985 and 1990, featuring match-ups such as Curt Hennig vs. Nick Bockwinkel and Jerry Lawler vs. Kerry Von Erich. Though Thompson has denied the idea that Starrcast would become a promotion, it remains to be seen if he's changed his mind on the matter.

"There's two days of the convention, and then a wrestling show, and oh by the way, I still do mortgages, that's my full-time job. So, there's no chance that I have the bandwidth, or capacity, or whatever the buzzword is, I just don't have the time," Thompson said to WrestlingInc's Nick Hausman in the lead-up to "Ric Flair's Last Match." "It's a nice idea, it's fun, but I'm one and done."

After promoting "Ric Flair's Last Match" back in August, Thompson has hinted that there is, in fact, more to come from Starrcast in terms of wrestling events. The trademark filing indicates that the "Superclash” name would be used for a wrestling show as well as merchandise that includes hats, shirts, bandanas and more.

The first Starrcast convention was organized around the weekend of "All In," the independent wrestling pay-per-view that played a key role in the eventual creation of All Elite Wrestling. In the years since, Thompson has continued to put on the yearly convention, booking a star-studded list of wrestling appearances with each successive iteration.