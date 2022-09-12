Possible WWE Raw Spoilers Regarding Johnny Gargano And Other Stars

Tonight's "WWE Raw," emanating from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, is set to feature many marquee matches, including an emotional battle between Edge and Dominik Mysterio that escalated at Clash at the Castle. The show will also feature a rematch of the main event from a few weeks ago, when Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and the women's division will see Bianca Belair defend her title in an open challenge, putting her belt on the line for the first time since she defeated Becky Lynch at SummerSlam in July.

Also featured on tonight's show is the return of former "NXT" Triple Crown Champion Johnny Gargano, who will wrestle his first WWE match in 281 days. Although the WWE hasn't officially announced his opponent, PWInsider reports that the current plan has him scheduled to face Chad Gable during the show. Gable and Gargano have only crossed paths once before, and never in a singles match — they were both briefly part of the "NXT" tag team division back in 2015, when Gable and Jason Jordan formed American Alpha, and Gargano was partnering with his now-legendary frenemy, Tommaso Ciampa.

Meanwhile, PWInsider is also reporting that there have been talks to have one of the company's biggest names, Seth Rollins, face Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship, with no official word on when the match will take place. Although Rollins defeated Matt Riddle at WWE Clash at the Castle, Riddle teased that the feud between the two was not over at the end of the match, yelling to the former WWE Champion that he wasn't finished with him.