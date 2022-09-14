Bobby Fish Describes 'Dream Scenario' For The Undisputed Era In WWE

The Undisputed Era is undisputedly one of the greatest groups in recent WWE history. The group reigned supreme over "NXT" for the better part of four years. Ranging from their explosive debut in 2017 all the way to them holding all of the gold in "NXT," they had a run absolutely jam-packed with memorable moments. More impressive still is that it all happened in the space of just four years. But, are they perhaps future WWE Hall of Famers? Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston's "Ten Count" recently suggested the very idea to former Undisputed Era member Bobby Fish.

"I mean that's kind of a dream scenario," Fish said, "they [Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, and Roderick Strong] are legitimately three of my best friends in the business."

The group broke up quite a while before the bulk of them left "NXT" and WWE in 2021. Ultimately, the original trio of Cole, Fish, and O'Reilly reunited in AEW to form the Undisputed Elite. Although Fish has his misgivings about their reunion, and particularly his reunion with O'Reilly as reDRagon. Despite these misgivings, Fish spoke highly of his time with the group as a whole, and the very impressive legacy they've left behind.

"For us to be put together as a group was surreal to begin with," he said. "But then, to do the things we were fortunate enough to do, the comparisons that were made to factions that came before us, to have become synonymous with, dare I say, our generation's version of the War Games — that's pretty cool stuff."

