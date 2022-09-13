WWE Star Got Psyched Out Over Possible CM Punk Return During Raw

Wrestling fans were caught off guard during "WWE Raw" this week due to the fact CM Punk's popular entrance song, "Cult Of Personality," ended up playing during the broadcast. The music hit during an NFL commercial hyping Aaron Rodgers, and because it was immediately after a wrestling segment, it led to a lot of people being surprised.

One of those people was Hit Row member Top Dolla, who also thought the music might have somehow be heralding a returning Punk. He took to Twitter to joke about the situation, saying, "Bro I went to the kitchen right before the commercial break and heard 'Cult of Personality' and almost dropped my damn food running back into the living room. That commercial play too much."

Of course, Punk is currently under contract with All Elite Wrestling, where he is a former two-time AEW World Champion. He won the title for the second at AEW's recent All Out pay-per-view, but had to vacate it due to the fact he suffered an injury during the match against Jon Moxley. Punk also made waves after the show when he verbally blasted several members of the company and ended up in a backstage brawl with The Elite, which led to them being suspended by the company.

As for Punk, his AEW status remains unclear, and there's been a lot of speculation about his future in the wrestling business, as further action could end up being taken against him after the private investigation about the incident concludes. This has led to fans discussing the possibility of seeing the 43-year-old back in WWE, a company he walked out of in 2014.