Teddy Long Names Legend Who Would Be Good AEW Head Of Talent Relations

It seems these days that everyone has an opinion on how AEW should be handling their ongoing issues, which largely revolve around the recent behavior of one CM Punk. You can add Teddy Long to the list as well.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Long was asked if there was anyone backstage in AEW he felt would be equipped to step in and handle AEW's talent relations issues.

"Well, there are some people there that can do that," Long said. "I mean, there's several guys I know that are there now. You take Jake Roberts, who's a great phenomenal guy, he would be a supreme locker room captain, because Jake will tell you just like it is. He's just like me. He ain't going to sugarcoat nothing. If you're good, you're good. If you're bad, you're bad. It ain't no "Well I didn't think ..." It ain't none of that. It's yes or no, good or bad. So Jake Roberts would certainly be a great locker room captain."