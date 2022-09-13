DDP Comments On CM Punk's Post-AEW All Out Tirade And Ensuing Melee

DDP thinks AEW could make some serious chicken salad out of the current turmoil and tension in the locker room. "Politics and egos, and people getting their feelings hurt and guys saying s*** and going into business for themselves. That's part of the business," DDP said on a recent Snake-less episode of "DDP Snake Pit" on AdFree Shows. "It happens. You don't see it happen in WWE that often, but we saw it in WCW."

While DDP notes that the pre-recorded episode was produced before most of the fallout to CM Punk's rant against the AEW roster and EVPs, he described Punk's press conference tirade as "entertaining as f***" to the former WCW Champion. "It was entertaining to watch," DDP continued. "He's a guy who wears his heart on his sleeve and says what he feels and that's really worked for him in the past. I don't know how it's going to work for him moving forward."

"I saw when WCW was getting towards the end," Page continued, describing it as "every man for themselves" when promotions start wavering. "Punk's always been that guy who says what he feels," DDP reiterated, "and it's always worked out good for him. It'll be interesting to see."