Sammy Guevara Seems To Confirm Change In AEW Plans

You may not have noticed, but it's been a little hectic in AEW recently, what with a backstage brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and members of the Elite. An incident such as that makes it easy to forget that Sammy Guevara has also gone through his share of drama backstage recently, and how that may have affected how things were planned for him going forward.

On the latest episode of his Vlog, Guevara, sitting with his wife, fellow AEW star Tay Melo, seemed to confirm as much.

"I literally told Tay this," Guevara said. "I said 'We're probably only going to wrestle one time.' We wrestled together three times, and then I just wrestled Darby."

Many will recall that Guevara was originally scheduled to wrestle Eddie Kingston at AEW All Out, only for the match to be canceled after Guevara and Kingston got into an altercation backstage that resulted in Kingston briefly being suspended. Kingston served his suspension and upon his return buried the hatchet with Guevara, with the situation now considered to be resolved.

As noted by Guevara in the video, because of the change of plans, he and Melo would end up teaming several more times than originally scheduled, each time taking on the team of Ruby Soho and Ortiz. The teams split the first two matches between them before colliding a final time at AEW All Out: Zero Hour, with Guevara and Melo's AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships on the line. The power couple ultimately retained their titles.