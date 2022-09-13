Johnny Gargano Opens Up About Embracing His 'Inner Fat Kid' While Away From WWE

WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano took to Instagram Tuesday afternoon and opened up about his past relationship with food, his weight, and how he's healthier now eating what he wants than when he first arrived in "NXT."

"I was a little apprehensive to share this at first as I'm very on record of my history with body dysmorphia as I was a chubby kid growing up so posting these pictures is a tad embarrassing (which I'm sure shocks you as 75% of my photos are in little wrestling gear)," Gargano wrote in his lengthy post. "I'm still far from happy with how I look but maybe in sharing this it can spark something in others and normalize this discussion."

Gargano says he gave up dieting and scaled back on exercising between December and April. He included pictures of his body after those months of eating whatever he wanted. He also included pictures of his body today, the result of him resuming his dieting and workout routine over the past four months.

"I'm sincerely trying my best to be the best version of myself daily. This is the result of around 16 weeks of work. Coming back from in my opinion.. the worst I'd looked or felt in 18 years. My message here is.. you can 100% do this too. Wherever you're at in your life you can always make a change for something more. I know that the first step is scary but attack it with everything you got. What you want could only be 5 months away."

Gargano had his first match since December 2021 on the September 12 edition of "Raw." Gargano defeated Chad Cable with One Final Beat for the pinfall victory. The former "NXT" Champion made his WWE return during the August 22 episode of "Raw."