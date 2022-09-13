New Potential Challenger Emerges For NXT Women's Championship

Mandy Rose is closing in on nearly a year as "NXT" Women's Champion, overcoming challengers such as Blair Davenport, Meiko Satomura, Zoey Stark, Roxanne Perez, Ivy Nile and Dakota Kai. But the leader of Toxic Attraction could be preparing for her toughest challenger yet – Alba Fyre.

During the one-year anniversary of "NXT 2.0" this week, Fyre interrupted Toxic Attraction's in-ring segment before issuing a challenge to Rose. When Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolan tried the jump her, Fyre swung her baseball bat and cleaned house, before delivering a thunderous Gory Bomb on Rose. Just as Fyre prepared to inflict more damage on Rose, Toxic Attraction pulled the champion out of the ring and fled the scene.

Rose had previously defeated Fyre in February when the latter went by the name "Kay Lee Ray" and was a newcomer on the "NXT 2.0" brand. They also crossed paths during a Fatal 4-Way Match for Rose's title at Stand And Deliver on April 2. However, a lot has changed since then, specifically Fyre's attitude and presentation.

Since being repackaged in May, Fyre has not lost any singles matches, dominating the likes of Amari Miller, Elektra Lopez, Tatum Paxley, Lash Legend and Indi Hartwell in recent months. As such, one could argue that WWE has done a credible job of building up Fryre as a legitimate threat to dethrone Rose's reign.

While WWE has yet to announce the date for the Rose vs. Fyre title match, the next "NXT" premium live event, Haloween Havoc, is scheduled for October 22. Incidentally, Rose defeated Raquel Rodriguez to begin her reign as "NXT" Women's Champion at last year's Haloween Havoc.