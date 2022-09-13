Andrade El Idolo Can No Longer Use One Of His Former Moves

AEW star Andrade El Idolo revealed to fans on Twitter that he can no longer use his spinning elbow move.

Andrade replied, "I can't use that move anymore," to a fan who shared a video of him using the move on WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano while they were in "NXT." He was in "NXT" from November 2015 until April 2018, when he was called up to "SmackDown."

While Andrade didn't say it outright, the reason behind him not using the move in AEW is likely because it bears a striking resemblance to former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho's Judas Effect finisher.

After WWE released Andrade on Mar 21, 2021, he signed with AEW and made his debut at last year's Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Andrade also currently wrestles in Mexico's AAA promotion.

Back in August, Andrade reacted to fans on Twitter who criticized his AEW booking. His last AEW match was the Casino Ladder Match at the All Out pay-per-view, which he lost to the returning MJF.

Andrade's last match on "Dynamite," was on the August 17 episode, where he, Rush, and Dragon Lee lost to The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament. Also after that match, Andrade and Rush turned on Dragon Lee and kicked him out of La Faccion Ingobernable.

One of Andrade's most high-profile matches since leaving WWE didn't happen in AEW, but during the Ric Flair's Last Match pay-per-view on July 31. Andrade teamed with his father-in-law in the main event. The two won the match by defeating WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett and AEW star Jay Lethal.