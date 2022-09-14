Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals His Pick To Win AEW World Title Tournament

Actor and former WWE creative team member Freddie Prinze Jr. has some thoughts about AEW's future.

"There is no [AEW] world champion. There's a tournament and Bryan Danielson is in this tournament, and I think Bryan Danielson is going to win this tournament," Prinze said on the latest episode of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast. Prinze spoke very highly of Danielson in the episode and thinks the former WWE Champion could put together a good program with AEW's Casino Ladder Match winner.

"That gives us MJF versus Bryan Danielson. Which will be a story which every single wrestling fan in the world wants to watch, will watch, and will be rewarded," Prinze continued. "Because Bryan Danielson ain't about that backstage BS; Bryan Danielson's about wrestling. And MJF isn't about that backstage drama; MJF's about stories and reasons why we're going to wrestle, and you put the two of those dudes in a ring together, you could run their story for the next two years."

Not only does Prinze think a program between Danielson and MJF would benefit the fans, but he also believes it would also send a pointed message to the locker room.

"When all those other people come back from their suspensions and they see this story start happening, and there's not backstage drama, that's when a general manager — who is Tony Khan — that's when a general manager or a boss can say, 'Look at our numbers, look what we're doing, and you're not here. So you get one chance to play ball and do business, and if that's not good enough, I'm rich enough, here's the rest of your contract, peace,'" Prinze said.

Khan is currently without EVPs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson), who reportedly all were suspended following a locker room brawl with former AEW World Champion CM Punk. Punk vacated the title due to suffering a torn triceps in his match against Jon Moxley on September 4 in the All Out main event, which was quickly overshadowed by Punk's post-show comments, which led to the aforementioned brawl.

