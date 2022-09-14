Chris Jericho On Why The Young Bucks Not Being At Early COVID AEW Tapings Caused Problems

It's a weird time for the Young Bucks, Matt and Nick Jackson, as they sit at home following their involvement in a wild backstage brawl that occurred shortly after the curtains closed on AEW All Out. But as a top AEW star has recently noted, this isn't the first time the Bucks have been forced to sit at home, leading to some potentially awkward situations.

In a recent episode of "Talk is Jericho" covering AEW's history to this point, Chris Jericho discussed he, the Bucks, and others preparing for the first Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing 2020, after the Bucks had missed time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Matt and Nick Jackson had just come back, cause they didn't show up for the first couple of months of lockdown," Jericho said. "And that caused a little bit of a division, cause they were at home, losing their minds in California, and we were still working as much as we can.

"But there was comments back and forth, and they were commenting on the shows, and everyone's kind of getting on each other's nerves. They came back that week. So there was kind of a little bit of like 'Hey.' 'Hey.' 'What's going on? How are you?' And then we got rid of that [awkwardness]."

As indicated by Jericho, after those initial moments, it was all business leading into one of the more memorable matches AEW has produced to date. In the end the Bucks, along with partners Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, and "Broken" Matt Hardy would defeat Jericho and Inner Circle teammates Jake Hager, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara, and Santana to win the match.

