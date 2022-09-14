Carmelo Hayes Appears To Tease WWE NXT Exit

Could a call-up to WWE's main roster be in the near future for Carmelo Hayes?

On Wednesday, Hayes took to his Twitter to post a picture of himself holding up a peace sign while on stage during a concert, a possible indication that he might be done with "NXT."

This comes after Hayes lost the North American Championship this past Tuesday on "NXT". Hayes was originally set to defend his title against Wes Lee (as voted by fans on WWE's website), but a displeased Hayes and his longtime associate Trick Williams took out Lee to prevent the match from happening.

The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa then made his shocking return to the brand and became Hayes' new opponent, subsequently winning and putting an end to Hayes' second reign as North American Champion after 102 days.

Hayes signed with WWE in February 2021. He made his in-ring debut in June of that year after answering KUSHIDA's open challenge for the Cruiserweight Championship. He then made a splash after overcoming the likes of Josh Briggs, Duke Hudson, and Odyssey Jones to win the "NXT" Breakout Tournament, earning himself a contract for a title match that he could cash in at the time of his choosing. He then aligned himself with Williams in September shortly after before cashing in his contract and winning the North American Title from Isaiah "Swerve" Scott in October 2021. He lost the championship to Cameron Grimes in a Fatal Five-Way Match at Stand & Deliver earlier this year, but won the title back from him at In Your House.