Kiera Hogan Is Upset Non-AEW Promotion Did Not Recently Reach Out

Kiera Hogan is currently a member of the AEW roster, but that doesn't mean she has no desire to wrestle for other promotions, including Women of Wrestling.

"To be perfectly honest, I'm kind of upset that we did not get called back for these new seasons," Hogan admitted while appearing on "Captain's Corner." "I don't know why. We're the forever champions, I don't care what anybody says. It's so special."

Hogan teamed up with her girlfriend, Diamante to form Fire and Adrenaline in WOW. The two won the WOW Tag Team Championship in November 2019 before the company announced that it would be going on hiatus.

"I loved tagging with her and being this cute, babyface, superhero tag team. It was so fun. The experience was fun, all of the matches that we had were fun, all the girls we got to work with – pro wrestlers and not pro wrestlers. It was a really fun experience. Like I said, I'm really upset that we didn't get a callback this season, but it is what it is. I'm still rocking the flame. I'm still fire regardless. Gotta keep it hot no matter where I go."

WOW announced in October of last year that they had signed a new distribution deal with ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. The new season of the show is set to premiere this Saturday in syndication on local CBS and CW affiliates. AJ Mendez is an Executive Producer on the show and will also be on commentary.

Hogan signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021, where she can currently be seen as one of The Baddies supporting TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

