Bianca Belair Names WWE Stars She Would Form A Stable With

Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.

"If I could put together a stable with the women's division that we have now. It's rough because we have so many amazing women, but I think I will have the strong-EST stable, me, Rhea Ripley, and Raquel [Rodriguez]," she said. "Who could take that down?"

Belair enjoyed a memorable moment alongside Ripley and Rodriguez in 2021, when the three women stood together in an "NXT" ring after WrestleMania 37, titles raised above their heads. Belair was holding the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at the time, having won it in a critically acclaimed main event WrestleMania match against Sasha Banks, while Ripley was "Raw" Women's Champion and Rodriguez had captured the "NXT" Women's title.

Women's factions haven't been used much over the years in WWE, but with Damage CTRL and Toxic Attraction becoming dominant parts of the division on the main roster and "NXT," the concept could end up being showcased more moving forward. For the time being, Belair remains focused on her singles career as she continues her feud with Bayley, who is pushing for a title shot and became the first person to pin Belair in nearly a year at WWE Clash at the Castle.