Renee Paquette Chastises AEW Star Following Jon Moxley Dynamite Match

Last night's "AEW Dynamite" saw the semifinals of the Grand Slam Tournament Of Champions and, when the dust settled, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson emerged as the winners, advancing to the finals. Moxley's match against Sammy Guevara didn't come without its fair share of controversy, as Guevara's real-life wife, Tay Melo, tried to stack the odds in Guevara's favor by delivering a low blow to Mox with her high heel boots. Though it would not ultimately deliver the victory to Guevara, it did provoke the ire of Moxley's wife, Renee Paquette. The popular talk show and podcast host took to Twitter and sent a clear message to Melo, writing, "Let your man fight his own battles, and keep your cheap shoes off my husband."

Melo responded to what Paquette wrote, re-tweeting a post from years ago in which someone suggested she looks like the child of WWE's Natalya and Paquette; at the time, Renee responded at the time that she was "really proud of the young ass-kicking lady [Melo] has become." Along with the old post, Melo wrote, "It didn't age well..."

"Don't pretend you are mad, we don't need more cute babies backstage. But if you have a problem with it, you know where I'm at every Wednesday... waiting for you ! [sic]" she added.

For now, this appears to simply be a Twitter spat between two popular online personalities, but AEW fans would no-doubt be interested in seeing Paquette came to AEW for a feud alongside her husband, opposite the likes of Melo and Guevara.