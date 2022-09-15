The Blue Meanie Recalls How WWE Handled Situation After JBL ECW One Night Stand Incident

Since the post-AEW All Out brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel and the Elite occurred, many wrestlers have been asked for their two cents on how the situation was handled. But few, perhaps, can comment with as much perspective as The Blue Meanie, who once had JBL physically attack him at ECW One Night Stand in 2005.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Meanie recalled how WWE handled the incident in the immediate aftermath.

"Well, right after the incident at One Night Stand, Johnny Ace came up to me because he thought I [made myself bleed]," Meanie said. "I was like "Really? I look like Mr. F***ing Potato Head over here." But once I gave him the cliff notes of what [happened] ...He handled it. He said, 'That's unacceptable.' Earl Hebner found me, doubled my pay. They brought me out to Sacramento and they put us in a room."

"Triple H saw me and was like, 'Meanie, are you all right?,'" Meanie continued. "I was like, 'Here's the deal, me and JBL have this thing. I'm working him tonight, it doesn't feel right' ... He brings me in into Vince's office. Me and Vince have a one-on-one. I say, 'This is where I'm at.' He goes, 'Meanie, I assure you that if John does anything, he will be fired,' and that was it. That's all I needed to hear, and we went and talked after that, had a man-to-man, shook hands, and we were cool."