The Blue Meanie Recalls How WWE Handled Situation After JBL ECW One Night Stand Incident
Since the post-AEW All Out brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel and the Elite occurred, many wrestlers have been asked for their two cents on how the situation was handled. But few, perhaps, can comment with as much perspective as The Blue Meanie, who once had JBL physically attack him at ECW One Night Stand in 2005.
In an interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Meanie recalled how WWE handled the incident in the immediate aftermath.
"Well, right after the incident at One Night Stand, Johnny Ace came up to me because he thought I [made myself bleed]," Meanie said. "I was like "Really? I look like Mr. F***ing Potato Head over here." But once I gave him the cliff notes of what [happened] ...He handled it. He said, 'That's unacceptable.' Earl Hebner found me, doubled my pay. They brought me out to Sacramento and they put us in a room."
"Triple H saw me and was like, 'Meanie, are you all right?,'" Meanie continued. "I was like, 'Here's the deal, me and JBL have this thing. I'm working him tonight, it doesn't feel right' ... He brings me in into Vince's office. Me and Vince have a one-on-one. I say, 'This is where I'm at.' He goes, 'Meanie, I assure you that if John does anything, he will be fired,' and that was it. That's all I needed to hear, and we went and talked after that, had a man-to-man, shook hands, and we were cool."
Blue Meanie Gives Advice To Tony Khan
Meanie is no stranger to Tony Khan, having known the AEW owner for years, as well as appearing on "AEW Dark: Elevation" back in 2021. He offered up his take on how Khan should handle this situation.
"I like Tony Khan a lot," Meanie said. "If we're going to learn from history and mistakes that were made, one of the biggest mistakes Paul Heyman ever made was his lack of ability to delegate power to other people. He needs to say, 'I'm Tony Khan, I need to focus on this.' Jim Ross, I love you on commentary, but if you could ... Look at all this stuff ... JR has been around since the '70s. He's been through everything and he's probably handled every situation. He was in talent relations when I was in WWE.
"What better person to get two guys in a room and say 'Let's hash this out.' Tony Khan needs to delegate some power to other people, whether it's JR, Tony Schiavone, he's got a wealth of people who've worked not only in front of the camera, but behind the scenes. He needs to have like a veteran's committee or talent relations where wrestlers can go and talk their grievances out. If there's an issue, sometimes it just takes talking it out and getting it out of your system to work through it."