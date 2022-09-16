Eric Bischoff Muses About Cody Rhodes' AEW Influence And Exit

Former EVP Cody Rhodes left AEW earlier this year, last wrestling for the company on the January 26 edition of "AEW: Dynamite," during which he lost a TNT Championship Unification Ladder match to Sammy Guevara. Rhodes won the TNT Championship three times while a part of AEW, with that being the only title he was able to win during his almost-three years with the company. Since Rhodes left AEW, different controversies have arisen within the organization, with the biggest one coming following the All Out media scrum that involved about 10 people in a backstage altercation, including EVPs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. Former WCW Executive Producer and frequent AEW critic Eric Bischoff suggests it might not be a coincidence.

"If you look at what's gone on in AEW since Cody left, I don't want to say the wheels have fallen off, but they're wobbling pretty hard at this point," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks." "I don't know; or maybe Cody just saw the handwriting on the wall and wanted to get out before it turned into a train wreck."

Since leaving AEW, Rhodes returned to WWE for the first time since 2016 and has remained undefeated on TV and PLEs, touting a perfect 8-0 record with three major wins against former WWE Champion Seth Rollins. Rhodes' most recent match came against Rollins at Hell in a Cell, which he won following a sledgehammer to Rollins' face after hitting Cross Rhodes. The American Nightmare competed in the match with a torn pectoral muscle, from which he is still recovering.

