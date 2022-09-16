WWE Announces Multiple Live Events For The Rest Of 2022

Well the weather outside is ... well it's the weather I suppose, but soon it will be frightful, what with the fall giving into winter and the holiday season and all. That makes it a good time for WWE to release their upcoming schedule of shows for the latter part of 2022, including their annual holiday tour, where Christmas ornaments and that one A Day to Remember song will likely be featured heavily.

As announced today in a press release, WWE revealed where they'll be running "Raw" and "SmackDown" in November, December, and January 2023, with most of the dates taking place on the East Coast. The home of the late Hartford Whalers will host "SmackDown" on November 18, with the blue brand then traveling to Providence, Rhode Island, Buffalo, New York, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Chicago, Illinois, Tampa Bay, Florida and Memphis, Tennessee.

As for "Raw", three dates were announced for Washington D.C., Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Des Moines, Iowa respectively. Like the TV dates, WWE's Holiday tour will mostly stick to the east coast, save for a few shows in Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The most notable event on the tour is the December 26 date in Columbus, Ohio, which would mean WWE is running a second event that day, in addition to their annual post-Christmas Day show in Madison Square Garden. While not officially announced as of this writing, a report earlier this week revealed WWE would be continuing their tradition of running MSG this holiday season. The full list of newly announced WWE dates is included below for convenience.

Friday, November 18: SmackDown®– XL Center in Hartford, Conn.

Sunday, November 20: Sunday Stunner® – Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

Friday, November 25: SmackDown – Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, R.I.

Sunday, November 27: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, ME

Friday, December 2: SmackDown – KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

Saturday, December 3: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, N.Y.

Sunday, December 4: SuperShow Holiday Tour – VSU Multipurpose Center in Petersburg, Va.

Monday, December 5: Raw® – Capital One Arena in Washington, DC

Friday, December 9: SmackDown – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Saturday, December 10: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Dow Event Center in Saginaw, Mich.

Saturday, December 10: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Wesbanco Arena in Wheeling, W. Va.

Sunday, December 11: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Sunday, December 11: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, W. Va.

Monday, December 12: Raw – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI

Friday, December 16: SmackDown – Allstate Arena in Chicago

Saturday, December 17: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, Ill.

Sunday, December 18: SuperShow Holiday Tour – Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minn.

Monday, December 19: Raw – Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA

Monday, December 26: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

Wednesday, December 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland

Wednesday, December 28: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C.

Thursday, December 29: WWE Live Holiday Tour – FTX Arena in Miami

Friday, December 30: WWE Live Holiday Tour – Coca Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Friday, December 30: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Friday, January 6: SmackDown – FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn.