Dave Bautista's Dogbone Entertainment Signs First-Look Movie Deal

Dave Bautista's Hollywood star power continues to rise. The actor and former wrestler has signed what's known as a first-look deal with production company Infrared for his newly-formed company, Dogbone Entertainment. The partnership will see Bautista produce and act in upcoming projects developed by both companies, with the aim to develop as many as four films per year.

Bautista is already set to star in a number of projects in the upcoming year, including "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3," and "Dune Part 2." With this newly-signed deal, it's likely fans will see the former WWE star in even more movies in the years to come. Bautista is perhaps best known for his recurring role as Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he has made a number of appearances since 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy." The big man hasn't shied away from showing off his acting chops outside of Marvel, with memorable appearances in films like "Blade Runner 2049" and last year's "Dune."

Bautista worked for WWE for the first decade of the millennium, winning six world championships in that time. After retiring from being a full-time wrestler in 2010, Bautista would return to WWE in the 2014 Royal Rumble, sticking around for several months before taking his leave from wrestling once again. The last time Bautista stepped in the ring was 2019's WrestleMania 35, where he wrestled Triple H. The former Evolution stablemates duked it out with Triple H's career on the line in a No Holds Barred match, and The Game would come out on top. Since then, Bautista has been open about the fact that he does not intend to wrestle again, with his focus remaining on Hollywood.