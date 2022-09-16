WWE Overhauls Lineup For High-Stakes Tag Team Match On SmackDown

WWE has indeed gone with a change for Friday night's episode of "SmackDown." Fans inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California will witness a big Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match, and this is where things are being switched up.

Initially, the big tag team match was set to feature The Street Profits, The New Day, Alpha Academy, and Los Lotharios. PWInsider had reported that WWE was leaning towards having Imperium and The Brawling Brutes replace Alpha Academy and Los Lotharios. That change has been made, but there is another big change to the match.

WWE announced that the Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match will now feature, Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci), The Brawling Brutes (Butch and Ridge Holland), The New Day, and Hit Row. So, what wasn't previously reported was the possibility of Hit Row replacing The Street Profits, which has obviously come to fruition.

The lone team from the originally scheduled tag match is The New Day. The initial incarnation of the match actually took place on the September 5 episode of "Raw." However, it was interrupted by Braun Strowman, who made his dramatic return to WWE by laying out everyone involved in the match.

This is an important tag team match as the winners will get a shot at The Usos for their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship. The Usos have held the WWE "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship for over 400 days. They've had the "Raw" gold for over 100 days.

WWE is also promoting the return of Logan Paul for Friday night's "SmackDown."