Logan Paul Teases Fans Regarding What He'll Say On WWE SmackDown

Logan Paul is set to be featured on Friday night's episode of "WWE SmackDown" and he teased what he will have to say. Paul recently found himself engaging in a war of words with the Special Counsel to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, on social media. WWE Chief Content Officer, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, suggested that Logan Paul address the WWE Universe on "SmackDown."

That's exactly what Paul will do as he's taken to his Twitter account to drop a huge tease on what's being planned.

"Massive announcement tonight," Paul wrote. "Tune in."

It has already been reported by PWInsider that Reigns vs. Paul is the planned main event for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer followed up on this, reporting that WWE will be holding a press conference in Las Vegas for the big match.

Reigns has been a world champion in WWE for over 700 days. His experience certainly tops that of Paul, who has only had two matches in WWE. Granted, Paul has impressed in those two matches and the general consensus is he's the perfect fit for pro wrestling.

In his most recent Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match, Reigns pinned Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. Paul's last WWE match was back in July at SummerSlam. He defeated The Miz in a well-received match. Time will tell how Paul fares in what will already be one of the biggest, if not, the biggest match he'll ever have.