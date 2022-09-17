Chris Jericho Discusses Why He Chose To Sign With AEW Over WWE

Speaking on a live edition of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast, AEW star Chris Jericho elaborated on his decision to sign with the company instead of returning to WWE. Jericho revealed that he was insulted about the placement of his and Kevin Owens' match at WrestleMania 33 after the pair had what Jericho considered the best storyline of the year.

"The thing that bugged me was they put our match second on WrestleMania. Now, anybody who knows anything about the order of WrestleMania from a professional standpoint, if you can't be last, you want to be first," Jericho said. "Semi-main event is good, and then there's a real kind of long area in that ... three -or four-hour long show. Going second is kind of insulting.

"That's when I was like, 'I'll never go past second match here in WWE.' This is kind of the best story, it's the best time ... and second? That's it? ... That's kind of where I made the decision [that] I don't really want to work here anymore."

Jericho would go on to have a run in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he wrestled against the likes of Kenny Omega and Tetsuya Naito at consecutive Wrestle Kingdom events.