Lars Frederiksen Doesn't Know Why Tony Khan Used Specific Song Recently

Rancid frontman and avid wrestling fan Lars Frederiksen has revealed that he doesn't understand why Tony Khan used The Rolling Stones version of "Sympathy With the Devil" during MJF's recent surprise return.

"I just wondered why he didn't use Motorhead's version because I think that's a little more sinister," Frederiksen admitted while speaking with Renee Young of "The Sessions". "I do believe that The Rolling Stones song is obviously a classic song, but I mean it's MJF. Maybe they didn't go with the Motor version because of Triple H or maybe they just didn't even know that it existed, but when I saw it and he came out to it, I was like 'Okay, this is appropriate.'"

MJF made his long-awaited homecoming to AEW at All Out almost two weeks ago. Stokely Hathaway ended up winning the Casino Battle Royal and retrieving the poker chip in the opening contest of the show. A masked wrestler known as The Joker then headed to the ring as "Sympathy For The Devil" played and was given the chip by Hathaway. Then, following the main event match between CM Punk and Jon Moxley, the masked wrestler showed up on the big screen and unmasked to reveal himself to be MJF. He then headed to the ring.

"He's such a talent, and I do say this because I know him personally. He's the nicest dude in the world. He's such a cool dude. I love that guy...If he's an asshole to you on the street, then f***ing take that as a victory because that craft is long but gone and I'm glad that my man is still kayfabing it."

