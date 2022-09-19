Former WWE Official Reflects On WWE Booking Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul

On Saturday, WWE held a press conference to officially confirm the main event match for WWE's Crown Jewel event on Saturday, November 5 as Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The encounter is one that has divided some fans, but former WWE official Jimmy Korderas made it clear he believes "Logan Paul is actually pretty good in the ring," during his latest "Reffin Rant."

"It's gonna headline, and people are curious as to why. Okay, I get it ... I think he [Paul] can handle himself fairly well. But people are wondering, 'why is this the main event, it's taking a spot away from someone else,' look, I get it," Korderas said. "He has 23 million-plus subscribers to his YouTube channel, he's a big celebrity. I may not be a fan of his, but that doesn't matter, he may draw an audience other than pro wrestling in to watch this and then maybe they will stick around, and maybe they won't, who knows?"

Paul was heavily booed during his appearance on "WWE SmackDown" this week, but the company is booking Paul as a babyface, which is something he had negotiated into his contract to happen after his WWE WrestleMania 38 appearance alongside The Miz. "I have another theory, I think if you have this match in North America, Roman Reigns by default to the wrestling fans becomes the babyface, even though Logan Paul is presented as the babyface," Korderas said. "In Saudi Arabia, maybe Roman Reigns will get booed, and perception is reality in the eyes of fans."

