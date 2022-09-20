The Blue Meanie Shoots On CM Punk, Burying The Hatchet With JBL, AEW Backstage Brawl & More! - Exclusive

Anyway. Brian, obviously, you say you like to be the fly on the wall. You have, of course, not always been the fly on the wall. Now when we set this thing up, first of all, you really dislike that people think that you and JBL still don't like... It's well known I think at this point that you guys are on good terms again, and that it's water under the bridge for whatever happened, right?

We're great friends, which is a beautiful thing, and that's why I kind of relate to Punk on this whole issue of exploding and being like, "Hey, this is the deal me." It's been well known that me and JBL had our issues from '98 to 2000 when I worked there, and when I left I spoke my mind and then it came to a head at One Night Stand in 2005. Well, WWE brought me out to Sacramento, me and JBL talked our issues out and we turned a really ugly shoot into a work, and we both made some money off it, and that's the power of just being able to stand across from the person you have an issue with and just say it, but that's in 2005. And in 2022, there are people who still go out there and go... If I say something, somebody will post a JBL meme or, "Oh, that's the guy who got beat up by JBL." Look, we've posted pictures together, I've been on the man's podcast, yet I don't know how much more proof I need to say, hey, we're cool now. We get along, there's no issue.

I'm sure Punk and Cabana had their issue, they split off, they splintered, they went their separate ways, and now Punk still has to answer for stuff that happened between him and Cabana, even though everything that happened between him and Cabana should stay between those two, whether it's the whisper campaign to say he held down Cabana, which I don't know if it's true, but then now you got fans chanting Cabana at him while he's in the ring. It's just like somebody yelling JBL at me or posting JBL at me. I get it, there's a point where you're like, "Enough, it's over with. That's the past. I'm moving forward." You can live in the past, I can send you a link to Amazon to buy a calendar for 2022, so you could live in the present or we could just move on with the issue.

The issue's been dead, it's been dead and buried. Let's move on, but people still want to bring up that thing because it's the only little bit of wrestling knowledge they might know, and it doesn't affect me. I know where I'm at, I know we're cool. I just block and delete or whatever, just move on, and that person's just yelling into the void so to speak. When I saw Punk say, "All right, the Cabana thing, it's been dead and over with for years now. Why is this still coming up?" I'm like that with the whole JBL beat you up thing. It's just we made up, we're friends, we're cool. He almost got me into the Royal Rumble. He got me on his show, he's got me on his podcast. He's done all these cool things for me since then, since we've made up. Why is it still a thing?