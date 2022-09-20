HOOK Reveals Interesting Pro Wrestling Advice Taz Gave Him As A Kid

HOOK is the FTW Champion, which he won at AEW's Fight For The Fallen earlier this year, and he is one of the young wrestlers the company is pushing as a name for the future. However, while the 23-year-old has got a bright future in the business, he revealed to the New York Post that "when I was younger, my dad told me to be anything but a pro wrestler."

HOOK, the son of ECW legend Taz, went on to say that "as I got older, things changed, and the business today is not the same business that he broke into."

Taz, who is a member of AEW's broadcast team and gets the chance to commentate on his son's matches, said he ultimately left the decision about wrestling to his son. "If he's old enough to go to a bar and get a shot of whiskey, he's old enough to make his own decisions, right?" Taz said. "That's how I was raised."

HOOK and Taz got the chance to work closely together in AEW when HOOK was part of the Team Taz faction alongside Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, and Powerhouse Hobbs. But the father and son weren't just working together on-screen on "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage;" Taz helped train HOOK, and he came away impressed.

"I realized [our] third session, he's something pretty unique here," Taz said. "And that was it."