Possible Spoiler On Edge's WWE Return

WWE Hall Of Famer Edge was written off television following "WWE Raw" on August 12. After competing against Dominik Mysterio in the main event, he was jumped after the match by The Judgment Day, with Dominik using a chair to increase the damage inflicted. This led to the company announcing that Edge had suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain on "WWE's The Bump," which is why he was nowhere to be found on "Raw" this week.

No timetable was given as to when fans could expect Edge back, but that style of injury typically has a recovery period of two to four weeks. There has been no indication that this is a legitimate injury and not just a kayfabe problem. While the company is not officially promoting a return for "the Rated-R Superstar" just yet, the official image for the upcoming premium live event WWE Extreme Rules does include him — perhaps a spoiler as to when he may resurface.

So far, Edge has not been slotted in for any match on that show, which is different from everyone else on the banner. Ronda Rousey stands as the focal point of the imagery, and she will be squaring off against Liv Morgan that evening. Also shown are Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle — set to do battle in a Fight Pit match – and Bianca Belair and Bayley. While they do not have a confirmed encounter at the event at this time, Bayley did officially challenge "The EST of WWE" to a match on "Raw" this week, which will likely be added to the card.

The fact that Edge is in the picture at all could be a sign that he may wind up being part of the October 4 event, which would be in line with the expected recovery of his "injury."