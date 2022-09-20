Eddie Edwards Wishes He Had Wrestled WWE Hall Of Famer In TNA

Eddie Edwards has been on the Impact Wrestling roster since 2014, competing for the company when they still went by TNA. During his eight years with Impact, Edwards has found much success both in the singles and tag team divisions, becoming a Triple Crown Champion in 2016. Edwards has won the Impact World Tag Team Championships five times, the X-Division Championship twice, and the Impact World Championship on two occasions. Edwards has also faced numerous stars throughout his tenure, such as Bobby Lashley, Davey Richards, and Drew McIntyre. However, one name alludes Edwards' list of opponents that he wishes he faced.

"One match I wish that could've happened that didn't happen, you know, in my time in Impact," Edwards said in an "Ad Free Shows Exclusive." "Kurt Angle. You know, I would love to have a match with Kurt. I think he's a guy that's in a lot of people's bucket list at this point. But, he's somebody that I would love to go out there and have, have a last match, whether it's last match of the night or the last match of the year."

Angle wrestled in Impact from 2006 until 2016, becoming a Triple Crown Champion, as Edwards did. During his time in Impact, Angle won the Impact World Tag Team Championships twice, the X-Division Championship once, and the Impact World Championship six times. This run in Impact Wrestling came after the Olympic Gold Medalist had already had an impressive WWE run, becoming a Grand Slam Champion for them. Angle was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 and the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2013.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Ad Free Shows" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.