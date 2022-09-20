Wardlow Gives His Tag Team With Samoa Joe A Name

Vegito; Gogeta; Olicity; whatever the fans of "Castle" used to describe the relationship between Richard Castle and Katherine Beckett. There have been many great duos of the years who have combined their names to form one name that represents their partners. And now the time has come for another team to do the same, a team consisting of none other than AEW star Samoa Joe and fellow AEW star Wardlow.

Just a day before the duo are set to team together for the first time, Wardlow officially announced the name he and Joe would be going by for their upcoming tag team bout with a simple tweet. "WarJoe," Wardlow tweeted while tagging AEW. It's unclear how exactly Wardlow came up with the idea for the WarJoe name, although he may owe a big assist to the AEW fans who attended "AEW Rampage" in Albany, New York last week.

The fans erupted into a "WarJoe" chant after Wardlow saved Joe from a two-on-one attack from Josh Woods and Tony Nese following Joe's successful ROH TV Championship defense over Woods. Joe stared the current AEW TNT Champion down for a moment before the two shook hands in respect. Given that Wardlow saved Joe from Nese and Woods, it's only fitting that "Smart" Mark Sterling's clients would be the first opponents for WarJoe this Friday on the "Rampage" portion of AEW Grand Slam. The show will air, as per usual, at 10 p.m. Friday on TNT, and will air for two hours, as opposed to the show's normal one-hour time limit.