Cody Rhodes Pens Heartfelt Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer On Their Birthday

WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, who served as a mentor and coach to Cody Rhodes during The American Nightmare's run with AEW, has just turned 64, and Rhodes has taken some time to wish the living legend a happy birthday via Twitter.

"Happy Birthday Arn Anderson – It's a wild timeline when one of my family's most notorious adversaries became such a wonderful mentor and voice of reason through the madness. Arn Anderson is a genius. Here's to more falls, glocks, and spinebusters in the future! The Coach."

Anderson played a big role in the early days of AEW, but when Rhodes and AEW announced that they were parting ways in early 2022, Anderson's presence on AEW TV diminished. He even admitted on his "ARN Podcast" that he was in "limbo" in terms of his role on AEW programming. Rhodes went on to return to WWE, defeating Seth Rollins on night one of WrestleMania 38 on April 2. As for Anderson, he had been coaching his son, Brock, and Lee Johnson on "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation." Johnson hasn't had a match since May, as he is reportedly out of action due to a knee injury.

Anderson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2012 as a member of The Four Horsemen. He was a backstage producer for the company, but was released in February 2019 after he reportedly allowed Alicia Fox to work a match intoxicated. AEW ended up signing Anderson a few months later. Before the offer from AEW was made, Anderson said he was prepared to walk away from the wrestling business.