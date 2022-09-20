Sammy Guevara Teases Making Moves Similar To Cody Rhodes

Sammy Guevara hinted at possibly going the route of Cody Rhodes when it comes to his in-ring career. Guevara is a heel on the AEW roster, but he garnered heat on social media and in arenas after he and Tay Melo became a couple. The two are now married.

During a new vlog on his YouTube channel, Guevara admitted he's aware of what's being said about him and it almost made him take a page out of Rhodes' book.

"I also got pretty frustrated because I try to do and make a moment every time I'm out there, but somewhere along the way I just got this crazy amount of hate," Guevara said. "I don't understand really what I did, but I see it. People want to see me go away, people say they're tired of me, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. So, while I'm in this negative mindset I think, 'Maybe I should go away. Maybe this is it for me. I had a nice ride and maybe I need to go away to get y'all to appreciate me,' because that's what you guys do. That's what y'all did to Cody. When he was in AEW, y'all hated him, and then he went to WWE and you guys love him now."

Fans soured on Rhodes toward the end of his run in AEW. When Rhodes returned to WWE, he received a hero's welcome.

Guevara said he was thinking about taking a break for a bit, but he ultimately decided that he will keep pressing forward. He is scheduled for a match against Eddie Kingston at "AEW Rampage: Grand Slam" on September 23.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Sammy Guevara YouTube channel with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.