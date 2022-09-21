Bron Breakker's Next Title Challenger Decided On WWE NXT

Bron Breakker joined the commentary booth on the 9/20 episode of "NXT 2.0" as JD McDonagh and Tyler Bate went to battle in the main event to determine his next challenger for the Unified "NXT" Championship.

Although McDonagh prevailed as the new No. 1 contender to Breakker's title, Ilja Dragunov made his shocking comeback to confront both McDonagh and Breakker, declaring his intentions to pursue the top prize in WWE's developmental show. The show went off the air with the three men facing off in the middle of the ring. Breakker seemed to indicate that he was prepared to defend his title against both men.

While WWE has yet to announce the date for Breakker's next title defense, it appears he could be defending against both Dragunov and McDonagh in a Triple-Threat Match at the Halloween Havoc premium live event on October 22. Shortly after this week's show went off the air, WWE's Instagram posted a backstage clip where Dragunov called out the "NXT" Champion and the new No. 1 contender. Dragunov said, "JD McDonagh, Bron Breakker... long live The Czar!"

Dragunov being called up to "NXT 2.0" was widely expected after the "NXT UK" brand was placed on hiatus last month. The Czar, who defeated Gunther for the "NXT UK" Championship last August, was forced to vacate the title in July due to an injury.

Meanwhile, McDonagh was actually forced to leave the "NXT UK" brand after losing a "Loser Leaves NXT UK" match against Dragunov on May 12. As such, McDonagh and Dragunov already share quite a history. Furthermore, McDonagh unsuccessfully challenged Breakker for the "NXT" Title at the Heatwave special episode on August 16.

Breakker unified the "NXT" and "NXT UK" Titles by defeating Bate at the Worlds Collide event on September 4.