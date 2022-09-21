Ronda Rousey Tells WWE To 'Get Their S*** Together' And Push SmackDown Superstar

Ronda Rousey might be one of the top stars in WWE, and someone who is currently pushing to regain her "SmackDown" Women's Championship, but she is still able to think about others, including her friend Shayna Baszler. The two of them have a longstanding history together from their MMA careers, as they're half of the "Four Horsewoman of MMA," and Rousey wants to see more of the former "NXT" Women's Champion on the main roster.

When answering a question about Baszler during a recent episode of "The Baddest Stream On The Planet," Rousey said, "You're totally right about Shayna being one of the best people on the show, I need them to get their s*** together and realize it."

Baszler dominated during her time on the black and gold brand, and still holds the record for most combined reigns with the "NXT" Women's title across her two reigns. However, since joining the main roster, Baszler has been unable to claim a singles title on either "WWE Raw" or "WWE SmackDown," though she is a former two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Baszler has started to be used more frequently since Paul Levesque took charge as the Chief Creative Officer, which led to her getting a title match against Liv Morgan at WWE Clash At The Castle.

Baszler and Rousey have been shown in segments together recently as well, with WWE seemingly tapping into their off-screen friendship. Rousey will face Liv Morgan at the upcoming WWE premium live event WWE Extreme Rules in an Extreme Rules match for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship.

