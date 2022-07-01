During her tenure in WWE, Shayna Baszler has been part of all three of WWE’s main shows, first “NXT,” followed by “Monday Night Raw,” and now, she currently resides on “Friday Night Smackdown.”

While on “Out of Character with Ryan Satin”, Baszler named which WWE female roster she believes was the best she has been a part of.

“I will go to my deathbed and say [NXT’s] Women’s locker room, at that time that we had – around the first Women’s War Games Match [2019], that locker room around that time period … that was the best women’s locker room there has ever been in women’s wrestling,” Baszler stated. “I’ll put it up against All Japan Women, Ill put [it up against anyone] … It didn’t matter who you picked out of the locker room. You’d be like, ‘Oh man, they’re going to have a match? That’s gonna be a banger.’ Every girl was worth her salt, and on top of that – and this is the rarity in all-women’s sports – everybody got along.”

The first Women’s War Games match took place on NXT Takeover: War Games III with the team of Candice LeRae, Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, and Tegan Nox defeating Bianca Belair, Kay Lee Ray, Io Shirai, and Shayna Baszler. Baszler was the Champion going into the match, however, the title was not on the line.

Despite walking away with the win, Kai and Nox never entered the match because one half of Team Kick, Kai, turned heel and went after her teammate, Nox. The two would then feud for the rest of 2019 and the early part of 2020. Baszler would eventually lose the NXT Women’s Championship in the early part of 2020 to Ripley, who received a massive reaction from the Full Sail crowd in attendance upon her victory.

Only two of the women from the War Games Match are still with “NXT” and those are Ray and Shirai. Shirai is the fourth-longest NXT Women’s Championship reign of all time, sitting at 304 days. Ray was recently renamed and repackaged as Alba Fyre, with her gimmick being that of a Scotswoman who carries a bat and enjoys fire.

Nox, Kai, and LeRae are no longer with the company, as Nox and Kai were released by WWE, and LeRae’s contract ran out. Ripley and Belair are both parts of the “Monday Night Raw” brand, as Belair is the current Raw Women’s Champion. Baszler is on the “Smackdown” brand in a tag team with the current number one contender for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, Natalya.

