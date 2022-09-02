Shayna Baszler Believes One WWE Division Is Getting More Time Under Triple H

Shayna Baszler has been itching to get her hands on a singles title in WWE ever since losing the NXT Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley at the tail end of 2019. Now, she has been awarded that opportunity, which she sees as an example of more focus being put on the women's division since Triple H took over as head of creative.

"I think you are seeing girls get more time to tell their stories and do matches," Baszler told the New York Post. "For me, that's like an answer you won't hear from a lot of other people. Now I don't feel rushed [in my matches]. I can go in and take my time and torture Liv [Morgan] as long as I need to."

Baszler earned a shot at Morgan's "SmackDown" Women's Championship at the upcoming Clash at the Castle event after winning a six-woman No. 1 contender gauntlet match during the August 5 edition of "SmackDown". Issues between the two women have become increasingly personal since Morgan delivered a bulldog to Baszler through a table during their contract signing on August 12. Baszler has been targeting Morgan's arm following the injury Morgan suffered at SummerSlam in her match with Ronda Rousey.

"The top guys are the top guys for a reason and we all look up to the vets that have been there, but now instead of like a slow build to introduce someone new, it's like, 'let's put them on and let's see,'" Baszler said. "Sink or swim."

Triple H was named the new head of creative in late July following the stark announcement of Vince McMahon's retirement. McMahon stepped down after allegations surfaced that he had paid off several former female employees millions of dollars to cover up claims of his alleged sexual misconduct.

Clash at the Castle will take place in Cardiff, Wales on September 3.