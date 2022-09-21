Kurt Angle Goes Into Detail Regarding Possible Last Match

Former WWE star and Olympic gold medal winner Kurt Angle has spoken about the potential of getting back into the ring for one last match. In a conversation with Wrasslinews, kept the door open for a future return, while also saying that he has no current plans for a match.

"In pro wrestling, anything's possible. Maybe down the road, I might have the itch to do it again. I don't have it now, and I don't want it now, but you never know," Angle stated. "You wait a couple years after your knee replacement surgery and you see how you feel. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, that's okay."

When it comes to possible opponents for Angle's last match, the Olympian shared that there are a few wrestlers he would have in mind, including one that fans were clamoring for during Angle's last run in the WWE. "You know, with John [Cena], I think he's possibly still in his prime, so I would definitely say John Cena," Angle shared.