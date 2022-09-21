DDP Praises WWE Raw Match From This Past Monday Night

Former WWE star Diamond Dallas Page has many positive things to say about the recent backstage changes in the company, especially when it comes to the in-ring work of its wrestlers. Speaking on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast he co-hosts with Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Page sang the praises of this week's "WWE Raw" opening match between Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins for the United States Championship.

"They put on a barn-burner," Page said. "When it goes to three commercials and you're still watching the show — I don't remember that ever happening on Raw ... You see the show changing, more wrestling-oriented, storytelling in the ring. And I don't think there's a better guy out there doing it than Seth Rollins. Bobby is a beast, he did a hell of a job."

"There were some great false finishes during that match. I mean, that was my favorite thing of all on the show," Page continued. "It lets you know that you're watching a different Raw."

Roberts, for his part, would go on to highlight the ability of the performers to get viewers invested in the match. "Seth did it in a good way, man. He showed how powerful and strong Lashley was, and he actually did something to hurt him where he hurt his ... bicep," Roberts said. "And they work it, and they work it, and they make it believable."

Lashley ultimately walked away from the match victorious thanks to a distraction by Matt Riddle. Later in the show, Riddle challenged Rollins to a Fight Pit match at the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event.