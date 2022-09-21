Final Odds For AEW Grand Slam

As any March Madness analyst would state, and the oddsmakers here would suggest, fans might want to look for a good amount of chalk to emerge victorious at tonight's "Dynamite" portion of Grand Slam. AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm is a strong favorite to retain her title over Serena Deeb, Athena, and former champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., in four-way action, while Claudio Castagnoli and Pac are heavily favored to retain their respective championships against challengers Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho.

Perhaps the two biggest eye-openers are with the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Finals where Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley go one-on-one and Swerve In Our Glory's defense of the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Acclaimed. While The Acclaimed has been a popular pick among fans to win tonight following their performance at AEW All Out, they are perhaps the heaviest favorites of the evening, indicating a strong expectation that they will begin their first reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions in New York. Meanwhile, Danielson is surprisingly a favorite to defeat Moxley, despite the latter seemingly on a collision course with No. 1 contender MJF. This would be Danielson's first reign as AEW World Champion if he were to pull off the victory.