Final Odds For AEW Grand Slam

Crowd at AEW Grand Slam AEW
By Eric Mutter/Sept. 21, 2022 1:13 pm EDT

You may not have heard, but AEW Grand Slam is tonight. That's right; the biggest AEW television event of the year is emulating out of Arthur Ashe Stadium, in front of well over 10,000 fans this evening, for a live episode of "AEW Dynamite" and a taping of "AEW Rampage" to follow. Naturally, this might be the type of event to really provoke a gambler's itch to place a few wagers, so it is no wonder that BetOnline would supply odds for tonight's "Dynamite" card for anyone who might be interested in a little action. Who are you putting your money on?

AEW World Championship Tournament Final

Bryan Danielson: -400

Jon Moxley: +250

AEW Interim Women's Championship Four Way Match

Toni Storm: -900

Britt Baker: +450

Serena Deeb: +650

Athena: +1000

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

The Acclaimed: -700

Swerve In Our Glory: +375

AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match

Pac: -700

Orange Cassidy: +400

ROH World Championship Match

Claudio Castagnoli: -900

Chris Jericho: +500

Bryan Danielson Favored To Win AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson face-to-face AEW/YouTube

As any March Madness analyst would state, and the oddsmakers here would suggest, fans might want to look for a good amount of chalk to emerge victorious at tonight's "Dynamite" portion of Grand Slam. AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm is a strong favorite to retain her title over Serena Deeb, Athena, and former champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., in four-way action, while Claudio Castagnoli and Pac are heavily favored to retain their respective championships against challengers Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho.

Perhaps the two biggest eye-openers are with the AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions Finals where Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley go one-on-one and Swerve In Our Glory's defense of the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Acclaimed. While The Acclaimed has been a popular pick among fans to win tonight following their performance at AEW All Out, they are perhaps the heaviest favorites of the evening, indicating a strong expectation that they will begin their first reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions in New York. Meanwhile, Danielson is surprisingly a favorite to defeat Moxley, despite the latter seemingly on a collision course with No. 1 contender MJF. This would be Danielson's first reign as AEW World Champion if he were to pull off the victory. 

